John Redins (Green)

John is 59 years old He is originally from Northwestern Ontario, he developed his love of community service at a young age. In his hometown of Schreiber, he sat on many committees of council – including the Parks and Recreation Committee. He also chaired the Economic Development Committee, the OPP Community Policing Committee, and a major Community Festival.

John moved to Ottawa over 20 years ago and became involved with the Ottawa ACORN chapter. Soon after moving, he unfortunately developed a mobility issue and needed both hips replaced. As he waited for surgery, he realized that people with disabilities needed greater representation. John has run in several elections and currently advocates for better transit with the Ottawa Transit Riders Group. One of his greatest accomplishments in that capacity was successfully campaigning for an online booking system to better serve people with disabilities.

In the last few years, he has become disenchanted with the resource revenue going to major voting corridors and not staying in the north helping the north with stability and infrastructure that will help them grow. John is looking for your support in Kenora Rainy River for the Green Party of Ontario

• How will you address the critical shortage of doctors and healthcare professionals in our district?

• Recruit 350 doctors specifically for the North, as part of our plan to recruit 3,500 doctors in the next three to four years

• Fix the healthcare staffing shortage by providing equal pay for nurses, doctors and PSWs across all communities and healthcare settings in Ontario

• Take a care and evidence-based approach in expanding access to supervised consumption and treatment sites, including those closed by the Ford government

• Reduce mental health wait times to 30 days or less for children and youth by immediately making investments in frontline mental health workers.

• Other than healthcare, what do you see is the biggest issue facing residents of the Rainy River District today, and how will your party approach it?

Tackle the housing and homelessness crises in Northern communities by building 36,000 affordable homes in North Ontario as part of our plan to build 332,000 affordable homes across the province, save first-time home buyers money on the purchase of their first home by removing fees and taxes, and increase the availability of new homes by legalizing fourplexes and upload community housing and shelter costs to the province, and make the North more affordable by cutting taxes for people making under 65K and families under $100K, provide a free heat pump for households with incomes under $100,000 and zero interest loans for households over $100,000.

• How will you advocate for our riding in the face of changing Provincial and Federal governments?

I don’t work for the leader of the party but I work to the people in the Riding of Kenora Rainy River. I will fight that our resource revenue stays in the north and push for a review of a slight increase what Ontario charge companies a royalty. Right now the royalties that the province collects have been lower than what Saskatchewan collects for years. I’m fighting for a Fairer Northwestern Ontario