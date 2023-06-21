Fort Frances High School Athletic awards

Golf MVP – Kade Oster and Logan McPherson
Boys Curling MVP – Jackson Marchant
Mixed Curling MVP – Elizabeth Cousineau
Girls Curling MVP – Emma Tucker
Curling Valuable Contribution – Emilia Saciuk
Jr. Girls Basketball MVP – Payton Dolyny and Brooklyn Machura
Sr. Girls Basketball MVP – Piper Lidkea and Trinity Richards
Jr. Boys Basketball MVP – Luc Gagne and Ozzy Hanson
Sr. Boys Basketball MVP – Kade Oster, Maverick Morrisseau Sportsmanship – Cade Beck
Jr. Boys Volleyball MVP – Niko Ruppenstein, Most Improved – Tarran Enge, Sportsmanship – Matthew Strain
Sr. Boys Volleyball MVP – Grayson Burnell, Valuable Contribution – Kade Oster, Evan Strain
Jr. Girls Volleyball MVP – Calleigh Councillor, Payton Dolyny, Most Improved – Grace Medicine-Horton
Sr. Girls Volleyball MVP – Monika Ruppenstein, Perseverence Heart Determination (PHD) Award- Serena Cousineau, Sportsmanship – Jayna Walter
Sr. Badminton MVP – Julia Guertin, Most Improved – Teagan Mosbeck and Elizabeth Cousineau
Jr. Badminton MVP – Taryn Oster and Payton Dolyny, Most Improved – Ozzy Hanson
Boys Soccer MVP – Noah Mcpherson, Ashton Barnes, Outstanding Contribution – Hayden Beckett, Emerson Evans
Girls Soccer MVP – Payton Dolyny, Valuable Contribution – Monika Ruppenstein
Swimming MVP – Matthew Strain, Carol Tolley
Cross Country MVP – Trent Wilson, Leah Seguin
Track and Field MVP – Trent Wilson, Leah Seguin, Most Improved – Miranda Wilson
Nordic Skiing MVP – Jackson Marchant, Carter Payne
Figure Skating MVP (not a school affiliated sport) Award presented by Border Skating Club – Samantha Halliday
Academic and Athletic Achievement – Jackson Marchant, Monika Ruppenstein and Chloe Dolyny
Sportsmanship and Perseverance – Jackson Marchant and Carter Payne
Heart and Soul – John Dutton
Female Rookie of the Year – Peyton Jourdain
Male Rookie of the Year – Tarran Enge
Male Athlete of the Year – Trent Wilson
Female Athlete of the Year – Raelle Redford
Athletic Certificates – (six sports over high school career) Maverick Morrisseau, Trent Wilson, Chloe Dolyny, Tatum Ronmark, Leah Seguin
Letterman Award (nine sports over high school career)- Kade Oster, Monika Ruppenstein, Raelle Redford, Jackson Marchant