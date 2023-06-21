 

Fort Frances High School Athletic awards

21 June 2023

Golf MVP – Kade Oster and Logan McPherson

Boys Curling MVP – Jackson Marchant

Mixed Curling MVP – Elizabeth Cousineau

Girls Curling MVP – Emma Tucker

Curling Valuable Contribution – Emilia Saciuk

Jr. Girls Basketball MVP – Payton Dolyny and Brooklyn Machura

Sr. Girls Basketball MVP – Piper Lidkea and Trinity Richards

Jr. Boys Basketball MVP – Luc Gagne and Ozzy Hanson

Sr. Boys Basketball MVP – Kade Oster, Maverick Morrisseau  Sportsmanship – Cade Beck

Jr. Boys Volleyball MVP – Niko Ruppenstein, Most Improved – Tarran Enge, Sportsmanship – Matthew Strain

Sr. Boys Volleyball MVP – Grayson Burnell, Valuable Contribution – Kade Oster, Evan Strain

Jr. Girls Volleyball MVP – Calleigh Councillor, Payton Dolyny, Most Improved – Grace Medicine-Horton

Sr. Girls Volleyball MVP – Monika Ruppenstein, Perseverence Heart Determination (PHD) Award- Serena Cousineau, Sportsmanship – Jayna Walter

Sr. Badminton MVP – Julia Guertin, Most Improved – Teagan Mosbeck and Elizabeth Cousineau

Jr. Badminton MVP – Taryn Oster and Payton Dolyny, Most Improved – Ozzy Hanson

Boys Soccer MVP – Noah Mcpherson, Ashton Barnes, Outstanding Contribution – Hayden Beckett, Emerson Evans

Girls Soccer MVP – Payton Dolyny, Valuable Contribution – Monika Ruppenstein

Swimming MVP – Matthew Strain, Carol Tolley

Cross Country MVP – Trent Wilson, Leah Seguin

Track and Field MVP – Trent Wilson, Leah Seguin, Most Improved – Miranda Wilson

Nordic Skiing MVP – Jackson Marchant, Carter Payne

Figure Skating MVP (not a school affiliated sport) Award presented by Border Skating Club – Samantha Halliday

Academic and Athletic Achievement – Jackson Marchant, Monika Ruppenstein and Chloe Dolyny

Sportsmanship and Perseverance – Jackson Marchant and Carter Payne

Heart and Soul – John Dutton

Female Rookie of the Year – Peyton Jourdain

Male Rookie of the Year – Tarran Enge

Male Athlete of the Year – Trent Wilson

Female Athlete of the Year – Raelle Redford

Athletic Certificates – (six sports over high school career) Maverick Morrisseau, Trent Wilson, Chloe Dolyny, Tatum Ronmark, Leah Seguin

Letterman Award (nine sports over high school career)- Kade Oster, Monika Ruppenstein, Raelle Redford, Jackson Marchant

