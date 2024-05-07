Showers scattered through the week

Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers and a low of 8 C (46 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of showers clearing up before noon and remaining clear overnight with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 3 (37).

Thursday will be sunny and clear with a high of 14 (57) and a low of 4 (39).

In the extended forecast, Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 16 (61) with a low of 6 (43), and Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 18 (64) with a low of 7 (45).

The record high for today is 32 (90) set in 1953 and the record low is -7 (19) set in 2004.

Sunset today is at 8:38 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:41 a.m.