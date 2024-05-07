School Road closed to re-surface

A social media post from the Town of Fort Frances announced that School Road between Highway 11 (Mill Road) and Idylwild Drive would be closed so the surface of the road can be destroyed in advance of further work to come later this summer.

The pothole and patch ridden road was to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today according to the announcement.

Later this summer it will receive a surface treatment which will make it more stable.

This process will also be applied to Fifth and Sixth Streets West later this summer.