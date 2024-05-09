Our community ROCKS!

Rock’n for a Reason was a rock’n success. This annual fundraiser organized by the LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary once again received excellent community support. Held at the recent Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo, over $18,600 was raised from solicited pledges, business contributions and individual donations.

Special thanks to our ‘duel’n rockers’ Travis Green of Green’s BrandSource and Jill Howarth of Leon’s. In our first rock’n battle, Travis takes home the title of Duel’n Champ having raised $2060. Jill raised a very much appreciated total of $905. The rocking chairs supplied by each store were certainly enjoyed by our rockers throughout the event. The funds raised by Travis and Jill were key to LVGHA raising a record-breaking total.

The single largest donation was once again received from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29. Their generous contribution of $4458.60 will cover the cost of one of the Auxiliary’s pledged specialized wheelchairs.

For the second year running, Linda Booth raised the most money through pledges – $2260. Following close behind were Julian and Sandra Brunetta, Diane Glowasky and Cindy Noble. Special mention also for the ongoing support from Holmlund Financial, Daryl’s Custom Landscapes, NCDS, Rick Hallam Consulting, Nor-West Animal Clinic, Fort Frances Chiropractic Clinic, T.1.7 Inc Innovations, Clare Brunetta Law Office, and NorFab Building Components. Thanks also to our new sponsors Tin Man Sheet Metal, GreenPro Roofing, Rainy Lake Family Dentist and Precision Contracting.

Each year, the Auxiliary selects a fundraising goal from Riverside’s capital request list. Events such as Stitches, Women’s Wellness Workshop, and raffles along with profits from the Gift Shop and vending machines at the hospital all contribute to reaching the pledged amount.

As a result of the success of Rock’n for a Reason, the Auxiliary is now able to fulfill this year’s pledge to purchase specialized wheelchairs and to replace window coverings in patient rooms.

The Auxiliary’s next fundraiser, the Strawberry Social is planned for Thursday, June 13th. We will be bringing back the ‘social’ part of the event with the opportunity to enjoy your dessert at the Senior Centre. Businesses will soon be contacted to place their orders for delivery and posters will be distributed around town with information about the in-person desserts.

Thanks once again to all who contributed to the record-breaking total. Our community rocks!