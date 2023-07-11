Northern Lights Day Camp set for next week

Next week, One Hope Canada is hosting their Northern Lights Bible Day Camp in Fort Frances.

Organizer Mark Mast says he’s excited to host the kids for a fun time.

“We are looking forward to an exciting week of introducing children and teens to the Bible and pointing them to Jesus, who is the source of life, light, and salvation,” he says. “For 36 years, we have been privileged to conduct children’s ministries in the Rainy River District, and we have no greater joy than showing people how much Jesus loves them.”

Mast says a typical day at the camp will include lots of singing, contests, crafts, Bible stories, games, and both a snack and lunch. There will also be a closing program and meal on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The camp will run from Monday to Thursday, July 17-20. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Evangelical Fellowship Church at 605 McIrvine Road.

The Moffat Family Fund is providing free day camp for 100 Fort Frances kids.

All children ages five to 13 are welcome but need to pre-register. Give Mark and Tina Mast a call at 852-3202 or email them at masts@bell.net

The Masts have already hosted the camp at Lakeroad Bible Chapel and Morson Bible Fellowship. Once done in Fort Frances, they’ll host Northern Lights at the Emo Christian Reformed Church before embarking on their annual Wilderness Canoe Trip at the end of August.