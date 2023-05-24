Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung receives donation of historic medal

On Friday, May 19, Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre was presented with a historical medal which dates back to the signing of Treaty #3.

The 150-year-old medal had formerly been on loan to the Fort Frances Museum and was in the care of Fort Frances resident Ted Brockie and his sister Helen Moszynzki, having been handed down by their grandfather, Bruce Lloyd.

Fort Frances resident Ted Brockie and his sister Helen Moszynzki present a 150-year-old Treaty #3 signing medal to Rainy River First Nations Chief Marcel Medicine-Horton. The medal will be preserved and displayed at the Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre near Stratton.—Allan Bradbury photo

At the ceremony, Brockie told those gathered about how Lloyd came to be in possession of the medal.

At one time, Lloyd owned the Lloyd Tourism Emporium. Brockie said his grandfather employed many Indigenous guides as part of his business. During the off season, Brockie’s grandfather would help his employees out by providing them with groceries and along the way, Brockie said, the medal was given to him.

During the presentation, Rainy River First Nations (RRFN) Chief Marcel Horton discussed the significance of the return of the medal.

“It’s amazing to be standing in the presence of a medallion that was handed out 150 years ago, just outside of Sioux Narrows, Northwest Angle,” Horton said.

Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung archivist and grant manager, Jessie Richard told the Times a bit more about the piece.

“The medal is extremely significant for the museum to be receiving,” Richard said. “It is an original Treaty #3 Signing Medal. That means that when the chiefs were signing the Treaty #3 agreement, they each received a medal, a commemorative medal.”

There is only one other Treaty #3 medal known to be still in existence.

As a symbol of thanks for to the family, RRFN presented the family with a plaque which said: “To the family of Bruce Lloyd, Rainy River First Nations and Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre would like to express our sincere gratitude for your immensely impactful gift of an original Treaty #3 signing medal. This medal will be housed at Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical centre where community members, researchers and guests will be able to view and study it while its safe preservation is kept at the highest of standards. Your generous donation will allow generations to come to experience and to reconnect with the past and to drive the future generations with the love of history.”

The family was also presented with a beaded medallion, an eagle feather, and a star quilt as a gesture of thanks.

The 150th anniversary of Treaty #3 will be commemorated this October with an exhibit at Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung and the medal will be featured in the display.