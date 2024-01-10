FFHS threat deemed non credible, but investigation continues

The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to investigate a threats incident at the Fort Frances High School.

On January 7, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received information suggesting that a bomb will be brought to the Fort Frances High School on January 8, 2024.

The Rainy River District detachment immediately teamed up with the Rainy River District School Board. The school was secured by OPP members, in consultation with the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit, before it opened on Monday.

Since it was deemed the threat wasn’t credible, classes continued as usual, said OPP police constable Mike Glueheisen who is the Community Liaison/Communication and Media Officer.

“On Monday morning we brought in extra officers to be at the school and the surrounding area as student, staff and public safety is the main priority of these types of events,” he said.

As a result, officers have identified a youth suspect and have secured the school.

PC Glueheisen said that the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made as of January 9.

Officers will be present for the upcoming weeks.

“We continue to work with the Fort Frances High School and Rainy River District School Board to ensure the safety of the staff and students so the school can resume for all students,” said PC Glueheisen.

“The Ontario Provincial Police takes these threats very seriously even if they are determined to be fake threats,” said PC Glueheisen. “The Rainy River District OPP have initiated extra resources and follow procedures to keep the public safe as that is the main priority as we continue to investigate.”

The Rainy River District School board will also be implementing their safety protocols.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or those who observe any suspicious activities in the vicinity of the school are urged to contact the OPP by dialing 9-1-1.