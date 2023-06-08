Police searching for missing man in Vermillion Bay area

(KENORA, ON) – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine unit (K9) are searching for a missing male near Vermillion Bay.

Police located an abandoned motor vehicle west of Vermillion Bay on June 2, 2023. An investigation began and police are looking to ensure the well being of the owner named Leslie.

Leslie, of Kirkland Lake, has gone missing in northwestern Ontario. Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for the man, who may be lost. – Submitted photo

Leslie is described as a 5’8, 57 year old, white male. He was operating a black Subaru Impreza but may have been on foot near the Vermillion Bay area on Hwy 17 looking for assistance.

Leslie possibly had vehicle trouble and made his way to Kenora in search of assistance and may still be within the city.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 807-548-5534 or the Provincial Communications Center at 1-888-310-1122.