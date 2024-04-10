With breaking hearts, the family of Mabel Sophie Cyr, 99, announce her passing at her home in Fort Frances, Ontario, on Monday, April 1, 2024, with her family by her side. Mabel was born Oct. 4, 1924, in Swift, Minnesota, to Conrad and Florence Kittelson, one of fourteen children. Left to cherish her memory are three children, son Lanny (Kathryn) Bemidji, Minn.; daughters Valerie/Taffy (Richard) of Fort Frances and Wendy Cyr-Rizzi of Bemidji. She leaves behind three grandchildren; Erin (Mike), Meredith and Alyson; and two great-grandchildren Gavin and Leif also from Bemidji.

Also mourning her passing are three sisters Betty Hull, Marilyn Wedenchuk (International Falls) and Carolyn Taylor (Fort Frances), as well as many much loved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Mom was predeceased by her loving husband “Bud” Mervyn Earl Cyr and ten siblings: brothers Elmer, Delbert, Howard, Melvin, Harold and Trevor and sisters Florence (Tootsie) Baron, Hilda Major, Madeline (Madge) Baron and Phyllis Klay.

Prior to marrying dad on D-Day, June 6, 1944, Mom worked at the International Falls paper mill. She emigrated to Canada on her wedding day, making Fort Frances her home.

Mom worked side by side with dad in developing the original successful Lucky-O Tackle Mfg company following his retirement from the Paper Mill. Mom also baked and decorated dozens of beautiful, amazing wedding cakes for many lucky brides and grooms throughout the district.

One of her proudest moments was when she became an Elder in the local Presbyterian Church, until this church was dissolved. She loved the friendships, parties, luncheons and other activities with the Presbyterian church ladies, the Kiwanians and Rebekah Lodge.

Spending time at her cabin on Grandee Isle on Rainy Lake was definitely her Happy Place, especially if her family was there or lake friends dropped over. Food, fun and cool drinks would fill the lake days. She was a top-notch hostess who knew how to make visitors feel so welcome. Sadly in recent years she was unable to get back to the lake, what with flood damage and her own fragility, but she did stay optimistic that she may indeed have made it back, but the name her grandkids gave her – “Grandee” – is also the name of the island so her spirit will forever remain there.

Mom filled her “spare” time over the years with many hobbies. She was a member of the Original Red Hatter club in Fort Frances and always looked forward to their many activities; luncheons and travel. She was a stunner when she was dressed in full Red Hat mode and wearing one of her many hats. She so loved her Red Hatter Ladies – now, what to do with those hats?

Mabel was 99 years young and most of her loving friends have passed on before her and she missed them all so much and spoke of them often. This includes the close ladies and long time friends on her curling team – back in the day. Oh the fun they had at home and away!

Of course there were her quilting pals, with whom she laughed, maybe cried, quilted, lunched, sewed, shared and possibly gossiped and turned out many stunning quilts as part of her legacy.

Mom was an amazing seamstress and over the many years sewed clothes and costumes for both her young daughters and her grandaughters. Then there were those perfect porcelain dolls she made in Jessie’s studio and dressed with so much love.

Flower gardening was her passion, and she missed it immensely when she and dad left their house to move to Riverside condo. Always one to find a way around things, every Spring she excitedly headed to ALL the greenhouses to fill up her wagon, then our vehicles, with her favourite blooms and vines – to then return to beautify her patio with many overflowing pots. It was definitely where she found peace, satisfaction and she loved the magic of flowers that turned a plain patio into a place of beauty and relaxation. It also was the spot to enjoy a perfect cocktail and conversation with family and friends in the warm months.

During COVID she and her “condo” lady friends would gather at 5:00 p.m. each day, often with appetizers, in their walkers, in the hallways outside their suites – 6 ft always between them – and share a glass of wine. It was a fun way to break the boredom of staying in and continue to bolster one another’s spirits as they found companionship while all trying to navigate COVID. Should you have been lucky enough to participate in one of these get togethers – you were indeed lucky and felt uplifted to be part of this “girl gang” for a small bit of time. Sadly, these wonderful, life affirming ladies passed while mom was in the hospital for nine months. This was so heartbreaking for mom. Happily, her daughters and son-in-law do manage to carry on the tradition of a happy hour each day with mom at 4:00 p.m. right up until a few weeks before she passed. I know that we will continue the happy hour tradition and with each clink of a glass hear her chiming in with a soft voice “Cheers – I love you” as was the norm.

Mom has been cremated and she and dad will find peace together resting in the Columbarium following a private family service.

A memorial/Celebration of Life is planned for late spring and will be announced. As requested, in lieu of flowers she wished for donations to the Fort Frances Library and Technology Centre or Riverside Hospital Auxillary to be used for something specifically for Riverside Hospital. Both may be made c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.

Please follow online @ Northridge website and local newspaper for date, time and place of memorial.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

The vast space she leaves in all of our hearts and lives will be filled with happy memories of time on earth spent with this very special lady. She will walk with us everyday and wish for us to live our best lives to the fullest. We love you Mom – fly free.