Art Wayne Bourassa passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from his long, hard-fought battle with cancer. When Art was diagnosed on September 12, 2012, his words were “just another day let’s carry on” and he did just that; living life to the fullest for the next 11 years.

Art was born May 30, 1952, in Allanwater, Ontario, to parents Art and Nelda Bourassa. They lived in several places along the CN Line between Armstrong and Sioux Lookout but he eventually ventured out West around the age of 33. He worked in the mines as a mechanic and would eventually find himself in Terrace, B.C., where he would meet the love of his life at church. He married Donna in 1999 and he could often be heard referring to her as “the wife that wouldn’t divorce me.” Over the next 15 years they enjoyed life in Terrace with their B.C. children and grandchildren.

In 2014, they packed up and moved to Emo, Ontario, to be closer to his daughter, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, and the rest of his family in Thunder Bay. While in Emo, Art worked for John Gavel until his cancer no longer allowed him to continue to do so.

Art was a man that loved working, hunting, fabricating, fishing, helping a friend, and most of all his family. He could hardly sit still and could often be heard with the word “squirrel” coming from his lips.

Art is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Nelda; his brother and sister Garren and Betty Ann. Art leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Donna; three siblings Russ (Shelley), Delores (Jim) and Kimberly (Martin). Art also leaves behind five children, Sheldon (Tracey), Amber (Mike), Stewart (Shana), Robert (Becky), and Chantel (Robbie); as well as six grandchildren Faith, Hunter, Colbyn, Kailey, Paige, and Quinn “quinniebear.”

There will be no funeral at Art’s request, but a celebration of his life will be held on the 2024 May long weekend. A memory or tribute can be made to Art at Northridgefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following causes that were near and dear to Art and Donna: Neuroendocrine Tumours through the Canadian Cancer Society, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to OFAH (Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters).

You were loved and were a positive light in so many lives. Rest in peace Art; you’ve earned it.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo Ontario.