Motorists on Hwy 17a near Kenora were treated with a rare wolf sighting over the weekend. The wolf emerged from the bush, and lingered on the road, stopping traffic for a few minutes, before returning to the trees. Grey wolves are the predominant species in northern Ontario, and typically weight between 27 and 45 kg, with some weighing up to 80 kg. Their population is considered stable, and in some regions increasing with growing deer and moose populations.