Travelling for Easter? The Canada Border Services Agency gives tips for a smooth trip

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers of what to expect when crossing the border over the Easter long weekend.

Everyday, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy, and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across our borders. In 2023, we welcomed over 86k travellers and intercepted more than 72,200 kg of prohibited drugs, cannabis, narcotics, and chemicals, representing an increase of close to 30% from 2022.

The CBSA invests significant effort planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends and holidays. We monitor traveller volumes and work hard to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some tips to help you plan for your trip:

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best thing you can do to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA officer. Be sure to follow all instructions they provide to you. If you are not sure about what to declare, don’t hesitate to ask. Our officers are here to help! You may also contact Border Information Service (BIS) line toll-free within Canada at 1-800-461-9999 for more information