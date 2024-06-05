Sturgeon Creek School celebrates 50 years with fish fry and special trip down memory lane

Sturgeon Creek School in Barwick, Ontario, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday, May 30, 2024, with a fish fry and an assortment of other fun activities. Along with plenty of delicious food to eat, visitors to the celebration were able to test their luck in a silent auction for one of the special and unique painted fish that had been custom decorated by students and area artists. The silent auction collected close to $3,000, according to the school’s Facebook page. A classroom in the school was also set up to provide a glimpse into the past 50 years of school life with a number of photo albums, collages and a special slideshow featuring students, staff and more. While the weather outside was far from perfect, there was still outdoor fun to be had with basketball, disc-golf and Métis jigging.