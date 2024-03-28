Student Humorous Essay Competition seeks entries

This is no laughing matter – the Stephen Leacock Student Humorous Essay Competition needs more submissions.

The committee in charge of selecting the winners has put out a call to all teachers and parents to encourage their kids to submit their work for a chance to win money for their further education (or anything else, for that matter).

Last year, the competition attracted 41 entries from across Ontario, but this year, despite the attraction of the prize money being increased to $1,500 for the winner and $750 for each of two runners-up, entries have been very slow in coming in.

The competition is run by Stephen Leacock Associates, the organization that awards the Leacock Medal for Humour each year. It is open to Ontario students aged 14 to 19, and the deadline for submissions is April 15th. Entries may be submitted on-line at www.leacock.ca/studentaward.php, where more details about the competition can be found.

The three winners will be invited to a “Meet the Authors” and Student Showcase event in Orillia on Friday, June 21st, where they will have the opportunity to meet the finalists for the 2024 Leacock Medal and other authors. The first-place winner will also receive two tickets to the Gala Dinner on Saturday, June 22nd (at which the winner of this year’s Leacock Medal will be announced), plus an autographed copy of the medal-winning book. The host of the dinner will be Steve Patterson, who is well-known as the host of the CBC’s radio program, The Debaters.

This is a great opportunity for students to broaden their education and have fun while doing so.

The Leacock Medal for Humour awards are generously sponsored by the Dunkley Charitable Foundation. For more information about the Leacock Medal and Stephen Leacock Associates, please visit www.leacock.ca.