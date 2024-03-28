Snow blanketing farms welcome relief

By Carl Clutchey

While Tuesday’s prolonged spring storm was snarling road traffic, shutting down university classes, cancelling municipal meetings and generally making life miserable in Thunder Bay, Peter Aalbers had a different perspective at his dairy operation outside the city.

In more than 40 years of farming near Kakabeka Falls, Aalbers has never watched the snow melt away during spring as fast as it did this year.

“Every year is different, but this is the earliest I’ve seen it go,” Aalbers said.

The wet snow that blanketed farm fields a short drive from Thunder Bay on Monday and Tuesday was a sight for sore eyes for farmers who faced the prospect of dried-out soil come planting time.

“The soil is already soft, so all this moisture will be able to sink in,” said Jenny Groenheide from her mixed-farm operation in South Gillies.

Aalbers noted this winter’s precipitation shortage put pressure on area wells, including those in farm country.

“The snow will help,” he said. “There are lots of people who are low on water.”

Like Ottawa, Thunder Bay is surrounded by farmland, with about 250 farm operations and 25,000 hectares of land being used for crops, livestock pastures or wood lots.

According to Environment Canada, wet snow is to dominate the Thunder Bay-area forecast until the end of Thursday, with daytime temperatures about four to five degrees cooler than the normal high for this time of year of 4 C.

“I’m not sad to see the snow,” said Groenheide, who is a regular at the Thunder Bay Country Market. “But every year is unique. I remember that April two years ago, when I drove in to Thunder Bay on Wednesdays. And every time I did, it snowed.”

Aalbers, who grows his own hay for his herd of Holsteins, said he hopes the snow stays around for a bit to keep fields damp, “and then doesn’t come back” before it’s time to plant in the middle of May.

Tarlok Singh, who oversees Lakehead University’s agricultural research station just west of Thunder Bay, said a heavy March snow storm is not unheard of and is in keeping “with the law of averages.”

Aalbers agreed: “Every season is different.”

Groenheide said she has “nothing to complain about” in terms of last summer’s crop yields.

Farmers can hope for favourable weather and may occasionally pray for rain, Groenheide said, but she noted it’s largely out of their hands.

“We’re all part of a big plan, and nobody knows what will happen,” she said. “My father used to say: “Every year is a new year.”