Registration open for Youth Soccer Spring session

Registration for the 2023 Fort Frances Youth Soccer (FFYS) season is open and organizers are getting ready for another great season.

Alssia Starling, secretary of the board for FFYS says this year should be even better than last.

“Last year was our first real year putting everything together. Compared to last year, this year is a lot calmer,” Starling said. “We know what we’re doing. For the most part, it’s been going really well.”

They are also coming out of successful fall and winter indoor sessions which have seen kids coming out two nights a week at the Robert Moore gymnasium for skills development and scrimmage.

Although last year’s season was delayed slightly by flooding, the outdoor spring session went off pretty well, according to Starling and they are hoping to see things continue to grow. There were nearly 500 players last year, and organizers believe some age divisions will reach capacity this year, so guardians are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible.

Registration is available at ffys.goalline.ca and cost is dependent on age group. The four and five year old age group costs $80 and older age groups are $100. Registration will close March 31 and no one will be admitted after that date. Students trying out for their high school teams can register and seek a refund if they make the high school team, because they are not permitted to play on both.

The hope is for the season to kick off on May 8 and run until the end of June, assuming the weather cooperates.

According to Starling, the board has had interest in the program from all over the area, including across the border where she lives.

“I actually live in International Falls, but I’m married to a Canadian. My kids have always done soccer, even when they were really little,” Starling said. “I put out flyers at the schools. There are kids from Little Fork, the Falls, Emo, Mine Centre, everywhere around the area that come to participate with our group.”

The board is also in need of volunteers, including people who can help coach and officiate games. While unsure on numbers, there is always a demand for coaches and referees.

In an effort to get more officials trained, the board is bringing in a reffing clinic with Soccer Northwest so those interested in officiating can become certified. Anyone who becomes certified and spends the season officiating with FFYS will have their certification fees reimbursed. Students ages 12 and older can officiate and will only officiate games for younger age groups than their own age. Officials will be paid $15 per game or can use the time for volunteer hours for school credit.

For more information see the Fort Frances Youth Soccer Facebook page.