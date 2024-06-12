Rainy River First Nation Seikido Taekwondo Club promotes first group of black belts

On Saturday June 1 three members of the RRFN Seikido Taekwondo Club passed the test to be promoted to black belts. Grand Master Doug Gagel, and master Haley Broadbent promoted new black belts Karen Cox Gordon, Alexander Broadbent and Billy Broadbent.

Testing for the black belt included patterns, self-defense, sparring and board breaking to advance to the final belt colour. Marty Broadbent also assisted with the grading to give Alex- ander a partner for sparring and hold boards. The black belts now have the opportunity to become instructors and can still advance as they continue to learn.

Club master Haley Broadbent says the first black belt promotion has been a long time coming.

The club also held end of the ear grading for other belt levels over the course of the last week at various locations throughout the district.

From Left Grand Master Doug Gagel, new black belts Karen Cox Gordon, Alexander Broadbent, Billy Broadbent and Master Haley Broadbent at the promotion ceremony. – Allan Bradbury photo