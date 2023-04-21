You Go, Glen Coco!

The cast of Fort Frances High School’s production of “Mean Girls,” including Piper Lidkea (Regina George), top left and Alexis Latter (Cady Heron), top right, are hard at work getting the show ready for their Wednesday, April 26, 2023 premiere. The musical is an adaptation of the hit 2004 comedy film that starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams as Cady and Regina, respectively, and is sure to deliver plenty of laughs like the original film did. For more from the show’s cast ahead of premiere night, see next week’s issue of the Fort Frances Times.