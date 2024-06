CWE (Canadian Wrestling’s Elite) Dany Duggan is in the middle of delivering a back suplex to CAM!!ikaze in their showdown at the Couchiching First Nation Multi-Use Facility during CWE’s showcase there on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The full line-up featured a handful of wrestler’s from the Canadian scene, including Thunder Bay wrestler Tyson Hiller. The audience was all-in for the event, which marked the second time the organization has held a wrestling event in the area in the past year.