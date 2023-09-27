Witherspoon and Caul take the win at Naicatchewenin Bass and Walleye Classic

Naicatchewenin First Nation Fall Bass Classic took place September 22 and 23. More than 40 teams competed this year which is up from previous years.

This event is sponsored by both Naicatchewenin First Nations and Naicatchewenin Development Corporation.

The winning team was Ryan Witherspoon and Riley Caul with a two day total of 24.08 lbs. taking home $5,000.00

Ryan Witherspoon and Riley Caul took home the big win at last weekend’s Naicatchewenin First Nation Fall Bass and Walleye Classic

2 Place was Bill and Nell Godin with a weight of 23.53 lbs. winning $3500.00

3 Place Dustin Tkachuk and Pat Mills with a total weight of 22.89 lbs winning $2,000.00

4 Place Ralph Galusha and Tamara Robson with a weigh ins of 21.29 lbs pocketing $1.000.00

5 Place Denis Barnard and Scott Gobeil winning $500.00

Day #1 wins

Big fish- 2.51 lbs. caught by Denis Barnard and Scott Gobeil

Hidden weight- (2.51 lbs.) Adrian and Camyrn Snowball

Heaviest weight- Denis Barnard and Scott Gobeil

Lowest weight- Brian Wayash and Jeff Adams.

Day 2

Big fish- Ralph Galusha and Tamara Robson

Hidden weight- (12.88 lbs.)Dustin Tkachuk and Pat Mills

Heaviest Fish- Ralph Galusha and Tamara Robson.

Lowest weight- Brian Wayash and Jeff Adams.

As always organizer Connie Smith and many volunteers put on a top notch fishing tournament!

A big thank you to Joe Bobczynski for emceeing. A job well done.

To all the kitchen help, cooks and clean up crew that made it possible for anglers to enjoy a meal both days and the meal open to the public Saturday evening.

Thanks to Keith Smith who donated three daily prizes – your sponsorship is greatly appreciated.

Connie Smith would like to share her sincere appreciation to all the generous sponsors volunteers and Naicatchewenin First Nations community members who play a vital role in making the event as successful as it was.

Their support has been beyond amazing and the tournament could not happen without all the willing help.

“I can’t wait to see returning and new anglers next fall,” said Connie.