Winning moves

Muskie defenceman, Jackson Tucker provided the offensive jump last night, scoring a hat trick as the Muskies took the first game of the NORWOSSA AA Hockey finals 4-0 against the Beaver Brae Broncos from Kenora. Callum McCormick tallied the second goal and Karson Loughrey shut the door in net pitching a shutout. With the first game in hand the Muskies head to Kenora tomorrow afternoon for a 1:30 p.m. start time with hopes of bringing the trophy back to Fort Frances with them.

