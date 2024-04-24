The cast of Fort Frances High School’s production of “We Will Rock You” are ready to hit the stage tonight, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, for the first of four shows that promise to light the spark of rock and roll in the hearts of all audience members, while also celebrating 40 years of musicals at Fort Frances High School. Taking place in the far future, the show tells the story of a world consumed by capitalism and a tech supercorporation where all individuality is outlawed, and rock music is dead. It’s up to a band of rebels led by a prophesied hero to fight back and bring the spirit of rock back to the people, all set to the legendary music of Queen. Doors open each night of the show at 6:30 p.m., with the show getting underway at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night’s show will also be followed by a reception for past Fort Frances High School musical alumni to gather and reminisce. Tickets for Fort Frances High School’s “We Will Rock You” are available at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts.