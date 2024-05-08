Walk With Our Sisters braves the rain to bring awareness to MMIWG

An awareness event was held yesterday, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, along Scott Street in downtown Fort Frances to raise awareness and fight back against the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis in Canada. Titled “Walk With Our Sisters” the multi-agency awareness walk brought participants from the Fort Frances Senior Centre to the main stretch of downtown Fort Frances and finally to the Unit- ed Native Friendship Centre (UNFC) at Mowat Avenue. Walkers heard a blessing and drum songs at the Senior Centre, and the UNFC women’s drumming group sang more songs at the UNFC building, including the Women’s Warrior song, a drum song that has become a symbol of the MMIWG movement. Following the drum songs at UNFC, a bagged lunch was provided to all walk participants.