 

Vocal instruction

13 April 2023
– Ken Kellar photo

Vocal instructor and adjudicator Tiffany A. Wilson gave some instructions to the collected classes of vocal competitors during Wednesday’s early afternoon session of the Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts at Knox United church in Fort Frances. This week’s classes were all vocal, and next week marks the final week of this year’s Festival with drama classes. For results from the first week of Festival, see yesterday’s issue of the Fort Frances Times. For vocal results, go to the Festival website or see next Wednesday’s issue of the Times.

