Hometown winners

The Rainy Lake attack (left) topped the Emo Express Mixed team (Bottom left) for first place in the FFMHA U11A home tournament last weekend. The Gillons Sharks (Bottom right) beat the FFGWHA Leafs for third place. MVPs in the finals were Tarryn Libiak from Emo Express at defence, Laken Cumming of Rainy Lake Attack at forward and Max Moen of Rainy Lake Attack at goaltender.