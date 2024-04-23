Train yard cleanup

A damaged train car is broken down by heavy equipment on Monday afternoon after leaving the tracks with two other cars in the CN rail yard in Fort Frances on the afternoon of Sunday, April 21, 2024. According to a notice from the Fort Frances Fire department posted on social media: “This event was immediately responded to by CN. By the time the Fire Department arrived, mitigation and cleanup was already underway by CN. Fire crews determined that no hazmat was required, no injuries and no other significant injury.” The derailment is under investigation.