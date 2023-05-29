Town suspends recycling after facility fire

The Town of Fort Frances has cancelled recycling pickup in town until further notice following a fire over the weekend.

In a Facebook post made to the town’s official page, it was noted that a fire broke out at the town’s recycling facility at some point on Saturday. In response, the town has cancelled curbside collection of blue boxes until further notice. Additionally both the public and commercial recycling compactors are out of service.

“The Town is working on a recovery plan and will provide further details as they become available,” the post said.

– Allan Bradbury photo