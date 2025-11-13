Town receiving over half a million from Province for upcoming projects

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford announced almost $700,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to support three projects in Fort Frances.

Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth George Pirie says it’s important to support municpalities’ priorities.

“We are supporting the priorities of communities and organizations that contribute to a

healthy, strong and vibrant Northern Ontario,” Pirie said.

“Our government’s NOHFC funding continues to serve as a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity across the North.”

The NOHFC is providing funding to the following projects:

$500,000 for the Town of Fort Frances to replace the Fort Frances Museum & Cultural Centre’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system with a high efficiency unit.

$143,175 for the Town of Fort Frances to refurbish the Sorting Gap Marina and surrounding waterfront, which includes repairing dock access ramps, replacing retaining wall stones and docking timbers, and installing new light poles.

$56,250 for the Town of Fort Frances to renovate the East End Hall community centre, which includes excavating the basement, installing damp proofing and weeping tile, replacing roof shingles and components of the HVAC system.

Rickford also announced $200,000 for Watten Township to extend the size of the Watten Volunteer Fire Department Building to accommodate larger firetrucks.

Rickford was in the area on Monday to make the announcement, saying the NOHFC can help communities in the region thrive.

“The NOHFC remains a critical tool used to support and sustain stronger, safer and more vibrant communities throughout Northwestern Ontario,” Rickford said.

“We are supporting key local projects in Fort Frances and Watten Township to ensure that the public spaces and emergency services we rely on are built to last and continue serving our community members.”

Fort Frances Mayor Andrew Hallikas says the town is thankful for the funding to make improvements in town.

“The Town of Fort Frances is very grateful to Minister Rickford and to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund for supporting several important projects that will increase the quality of life for our residents,” he said.

“Thanks to Minister Rickford and the NOHFC we will be able to improve the Sorting Gap Marina, make necessary repairs to the East End Hall, and ensure continued preservation of our history by replacing the HVAC system at our Museum. Once again, Minister Rickford and the NOHFC have come to the assistance of the Town of Fort Frances and its residents; we are very appreciative.”

Sabina Rossi, project manager for Watten Fire Protection says the fire department says it will allow the department to bring in bigger firetrucks.

“The residents of Watten Township would like to thank the Ministry of Northern Economic Development and Growth,” she said.

“We appreciate being able to utilize the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to upgrade the Watten fire hall building. We can now look forward to being able to accommodate newer fire trucks and provide space for residents to enjoy multi-use activities in the future upgraded fire hall.”

In a press release The Ontario government says it is committed to prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that will protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of Northern Ontario.

“The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s recently announced investment of an additional $30 million over the next three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.”