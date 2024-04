Senior skaters Tayah Cumming and Emilie Jewell helped their younger coun- terparts during the Northern Lights School of Skating annual skating exhibition. The event was sports themed, with group performances highlighting different sports, from karate, to cadets to hockey. These young ballerinas are Avery Galbraith, Cleo Sigurdson, Everly Stromness, Bristol Christian Cecila Redford, Sophie Bisson, and MacKenzie Christian. See More on B8.