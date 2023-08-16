The many happy faces of the 2023 Fair Queen pageant

Rilee Armstrong, Isabelle Meeks, Kali Tessier, and Tatum Martin are all vying to become this year’s Emo Fair Queen. Come watch the talent competition and crowning on Thursday at 7 p.m., upstairs at the Emo-LaVallee Community Centre. The contestants are joined by interview judges Lissette Wilson, Robin McCormick, Nicole Lepine and Krysta Anderson, as well as last year’s royalty, Queen Mickenna Ryll and First princess McKenna McTavish. – submitted photos

Above are the many happy faces involved in the 2023 Fair Queen contest. Smiling happily are the 2023 contestants, Rilee Armstrong, Isabelle Meeks, Kali Tessier, and Tatum Martin. Also looking happy and content with their last year’s reign is Mickenna Ryll (2022 queen) and first princess Mckenna McTavish. Also enjoying this year and happy to be part of the queen pageant are seasoned judges Nicole Lepine, Krista Anderson, and Lisette Wilson. I’m a first time judge, and must say, it’s difficult judging with the lovely, intelligent contestants participating this year!

Missing in picture are fair queen committee members, Sis McCormick, Mary Croswell, Debbie Carlson, Ashley Croswell and newest committee member Makinnley McCormick.

Plan on making the queen crowning part of your fair events to attend along with the crowning of a mini king and queen. The talent competition and crowning ceremony get underway Thursday at 7 p.m., upstairs at the Emo LaVallee Community Centre. All are welcome, and admission is only $2.

Hope to see you there.