There are some big birthdays happening in the Cornell family this month. From left to right, Cecile Cole turns 95 on January 31. Jeannine turns 90 on January 26. Gordon turned 94 on January 12 and Dorothy Weir turns 92 on January 26. All four seniors still live in their own homes. Happy birthday to all four, and thank you for being an inspiration to all! May you continue to enjoy your wit, independence and love of life!