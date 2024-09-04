Telford receives big surprise at semi-surprise 80th party

Telford Advent, left, with wife Peggy, was honoured with a semi-surprise 80th birthday party on Saturday. Although he caught wind of a few of the details, the best surprise was kept a secret from almost everybody – a visit from Telford’s daughter, Carla, above, who arrived from California for the occasion. – Robin McCormick photos

Telford Advent was honoured, with an “almost surprise” 80th birthday party on Saturday evening, August 31. He had been given a bit of information that a party was happening but he knew of none of the particulars. About 140 people were all set to sing “For He’s A Jolly Good Fellow”, when he entered the Emo Legion along with his wife Peggy. Kim Jo Bliss did a wonderful job of emceeing and welcoming everyone and paying tribute to Telford at this well deserved party. She even shared, perhaps how the information leak got out. Kim shared her heart felt memories of Telford, working side by side and his constant encouragement to her when it was needed. The nicely decorated hall, great food and music provided by Phill Schram made for an absolutely wonderful evening. One of the highlights was Telford’s daughter, Carla Goulart, surprising not only Telford but all attending. Carla resides in San Ramone California. Friends and family from southern Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba attended. The amount of friends, family and colleagues (from across the district) truly represented the numerous boards and worthy causes that Telford is involved with. His volunteerism truly makes for a better district and beyond. Telford turns 80 on October 2. Here’s sending Telford wishes for many more years of commitment to family, friends and the RR District!