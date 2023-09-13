Local Sports Photo Gallery Teeing up with the Lakers 13 September 2023 – Allan Bradbury photos Branden Boress and Reid Zurkan head off to their next hole during the Fort Frances Laker’s Fundraising Golf Tournament held at Heron Landing Golf Course on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The tournament had a $500 buy-in for each team of four, helping to keep the local hockey team going and giving participants a chance to win fish-themed prizes. Lakers head coach Tyler Miller hits a drive down the fairway.