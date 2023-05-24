Students demonstrate excellence in public speaking at Speech ContestPress release

A total of 20 students from across the district participated in the Rainy River District School Board Speech Contest on May 11, 2023, hosted at J.W. Walker School in Fort Frances. Students delivered outstanding speeches on a wide variety of topics to educators, families, peers, and community members.

Public schools across the District took part in a speech contest. For the Grade 5-6 winners (left) Maelle Easton, left, placed first in the Junior division of the 2023 Speech Contest, while Peyton Sisco, centre, took second, and Peyton Strachan earned third. The Grade 7-8 winners (right), Reece Wiersema, centre, won first place in the Intermediate division of the 2023 Speech Contest, while Woods Parent, left, took second, and Brianne Haver earned third. – Submitted photos

There were two separate contests – one for Grades 5 and 6 students (Junior division), and the other for Grade 7 and 8 students (Intermediate division). In the Junior division, Maelle Easton, from J.W. Walker School, achieved first place with the speech, “Ocean Pollution,” while Peyton Sisco, also from J.W. Walker School, took second place for the speech entitled “Cooking in Schools.” Peyton Strachan, from Donald Young School, earned third place for the speech, “My Little Brother.”

In the Intermediate division, Reece Wiersema, from Donald Young School, placed first with the speech, “Sleepwalking,” while Woods Parent, from Fort Frances High School, earned second place for the speech entitled “Time.” Brianne Haver, from Crossroads School, took third place for the speech, “Mosquitos.”

The judges were Tammy Ryll, Wayne Barron, and Dianne DeBenedet. Kiera Chown was the timer.

Public speaking can be a powerful tool to use for purposes such as motivation, influence, persuasion, or simply entertainment. J.W Walker School Vice Principal, Lynne Avis, noted all participating students should be proud of themselves for their public speaking skills.

“We had some students present very personal topics, which can be difficult,” said Avis. “Everyone did an excellent job. The judges indicated that it was very difficult to select a winner because all the contestants did so well. It was great to be able to celebrate all their hard work, courage, and achievement.”