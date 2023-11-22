St Mary’s CWL hosts annual holiday Tea and Bake Sale

Sunday afternoon (November 19) the St. Mary’s Catholic Women’s League hosted their annual Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. The event left everyone attending feeling the joy of the Christmas season, which will be upon us soon. The beautifully decorated basement with snowflakes and lovely centrepieces set the mood for the afternoon. Delicious sandwiches, dainties and refreshments were served by ladies and young people, happily making sure all those attending were served graciously. Many items from baking, draws, penny table, gently used articles and much more made it impossible not to get caught up in the Christmas spirit. My favourite part of the day is always the socializing, and there’s was definitely lots of that.

Hats off to all the members and volunteers who made for a memorable day!