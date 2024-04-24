Spring Fever breaks out in Emo

Emo Spring Fever Days took place over the weekend, with hundreds flocking to the township for fun, food and events. Above, it was all smiles for Colleen and Toby Vennechenko and Marcel and Valdean DeGagne at the Friday night dance featuring The Fugitives, sponsored by Northridge Funeral Home. Right, great aunt and great niece Sharon Johnson and Sarah Heera enjoyed some family time on the dance floor. Centre right, high school students from Cornerstone Christian School. Taimi Brubacher, Jennifer Fuhrer, Jubilee Edwards, Hayden Ikert and Sean Brubacher sold baked treats, crafts and artwork to fund a trip to the Twin Cities.

Above and below, the graduating class of Fort Frances High School held their annual car wash, barbecue and bake sale at Cloverleaf, to raise funds for Chem Free Grad. Bottom right, Thea Kaemingh and Carrie Smid taking donations at last Saturday’s pancake breakfast. This annual event takes place every Spring Fever Days, at the Christian Reform Church. It is a good will offering event and all monies collected help to recruit a doctor to the Emo Clinic.