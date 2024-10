Donald Young School hosted a fun two-day soccer tournament September 24/25. Schools in the west end of the district played hard and en- joyed every minute of it.

Above, Grade 5/6 students from Donald Young School all smiles as they wrapped up with four out of four wins.

The event was well attended by family, right, including Family, including soccer player Branson and four fans. (L-R) Branson Pattison, Cheryl Burghardt, Emma Sirous and Denise Meyers. The smiles tell it all… happy times!