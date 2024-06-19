Soccer send-off

Fort Frances Youth Soccer held its annual wind-up tournament and barbecue on Saturday, June 16, with 475 players from 35 teams taking part. The league couldn’t have done it without a little help from its many friends – Holmlund Financial took on the mammoth task of providing a free concession and barbecue, open to all players and their families. Medals were provided by Fort Frances General Supply, and the Town chipped in with mowing, marking and clean-up. Beyak Automotive Group provided jerseys for every player at the start of the season. The wind-up was a non-competitive fun day for Divisions 1 and 2. In Division 3, the winners were: Gold – Eagles, Silver – Owls, Bronze – Hawks. In Division 4/5 the winners were Gold – Argentina, Silver – England and Bronze – Germany.