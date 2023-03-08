SnOasis Strikes Back

It was fun for the entire family across almost a dozen different locations as SnOasis celebrated its tenth anniversary on Saturday, March 4, 2023. With fun activities and events happening at the Fort Frances Public Library, Eighth Street Trails, Fort Frances Curling Club, Fort Frances Senior Centre, Fort Frances Museum and the Rainy Lake Square brought on by a handful of enthusiastic community partners, the SnOasis team ensured a fun filled, beautiful late-winter day with plenty to do and enjoy. Those stopping off at the Square were treated to all the usual SnOasis fun like bannock on a stick, auger dogs, snow games and emergency vehicle tours, while the Museum played host to live music, hot chocolate and homemade cookies. Bridge players got to take part in a friendly tournament at the Senior Centre, and those interested in learning more about curling were able to throw a few stones at the Curling Club. The Library had dot painting and fun STEM activities, and those who made it out to the Eighth Street Trails got to take part in some nature walks, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and apple cider. Additionally, the SnOasis’ long-nameless grey jay mascot was finally given a name of his very own. SnOasis committee member Samantha Manty revealed that the mascot would now and forever be known as Waabikwe, a name that means ‘they have grey hair.’ The winning name was submitted by Darcy Jones, and more than 30 unique names were submitted for consideration.