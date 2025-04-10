 

Skating club celebrates 70th anniversary

10 April 2025
Georgia Wigdor, Kelly Koerbitz and Amelia Dittaro skate to Calendar from “Seasons.” Each routine at Borderland Skating Club’s 70th anniversary show was a blast from the past.
Quin Brewinski skates to Travel Time from “Around the World” For more photos from the celebration of 70 years of Borderland Skating Club, check out next week’s edition of the Fort Frances Times.
-Allan Bradbury photos

Who's Online?
Your Ad Here
Login to the Digital Edition
Times Web Design
Subscribe