The Fort Frances Sight & Sound Wolves captured the Rainy River District Fastball League Championship over the Frequency Hearing Stratton Eagles in two games with a 5-4 victory last Thursday evening. On a damp, misty evening Sight and Sound jumped out to a lead but Frequency clawed their way back and had the tying run on third base in the seventh inning. Pitcher John Desaulniers was able to pitch his way out of a tight spot. Murray Armstrong took the loss on the mound for the Eagles.