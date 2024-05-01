Showcasing our boys

The NWO Showcase took place in Fort Frances last week- end. Dozens of young hockey hopefuls came out to play in front of coaches and scouts from a variety of teams. Organized by the Fort Frances Lakers and the Red Lake Miners, the hope is to make the showcase an annual event to connect players with teams.

The tournament-style event saw great hockey played including several overtime games including both semi-final matches. In the end it was the blue team, which featured several Fort Frances locals and Fort Frances Lakers players, that came out as the top team for the tournament.