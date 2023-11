Team captain Karson Loughrey presents his mom with a rose prior to the final home volleyball game of the season yesterday. Piper Lidkea presents her mom with a rose prior to the final home basketball game of the season. Lidkea is also a senior cheerleader.

Lidkea is also a senior cheerleader. The FFHS Muskies court sports teams held ceremonies honouring senior players and their parents last night ahead of the final home basketball and volleyball games. The teams will head to Kenora on Friday for NorWOSSA finals.