At the annual LaVallee Municipality Christmas party on Sunday, December 17, Roger Allan was honoured as Senior of the Year. Deputy Reeve, Brendan Hyatt presented Roger with a well-deserved plaque to commemorate this occasion.

Roger was nominated and rightly so. As his many volunteer endeavours were read out, it left no doubt he was worthy of this award.

Roger has lived and worked in LaVallee Municipality for many years. Roger owned and operated a Convenience Store and gas bar which was an asset to our community. He employed many local people at his business. He has donated time, money and equipment to the ball diamond and the ball club. He supported Emo Legion, Emo Walleye Tournament, Lake Despair Lodge “Castin For Cash” just to name a few. Roger runs a snow plowing business, which is great for people in our area in the winter. He worked at the cemeteries, and did corner sanding in our Municipality. These are just a few of the things that the people nominating Roger are aware of that he has done. Those electing are sure there are many more. Many feel Roger is very deserving of the title of The Senior of the Year!

Congratulations, Roger from your community!