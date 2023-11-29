Sending it home

Skip Aili Chabot throws a rock in the U18 qualifiers for the Ontario Winter Games hosted last weekend at the Fort Frances Curling Community Centre. Locals, Team Chabot competed against Team Tucker also of Fort Frances and Team Dubinski out of the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club. After a double round robin tournament in which each team played each other twice, it was team Dubinski that came out on top and qualified to represent northwestern Ontario at the games in February. On the boys side, Team Hari out of the Fort William Curling Club bested Team Caland.