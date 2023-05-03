 

Sandy retires from Riverside

3 May 2023
—Submitted photo

Sandy Beadle a well known familiar and friendly face at Riverview Hospital retired Friday (April 28th.)

Sandy had worked as “executive assistant “ for twenty nine years ( and five years) at an earlier date at Riverside) Sandy turned 65 years old on April 22nd.

Sandy was honoured with a Tea Thursday ( April 28th.) with many staff wishing her farewell and sharing, “ It had been a privilege to work with her”. A well attended party, with family, friends and work colleagues was hosted by San- dy’s daughter and partner) Nicole and Erik. Many memories and laughs were shared.

Sandy shared “ she loved her job, she met many amazing life long friends. Leaving is bittersweet but it’s time to enter the world of retirement” . We wish Sandy all the best, thanks for your many years of dedicated service and we know you will continue filling the many roles fill with enthusiasm!

