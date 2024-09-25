RRWT a ‘reel’ success, thanks to community

Dear editor,

Another great Rainy River Walleye Tournament…. 25 years and counting. The organizers of the RRWT did an amazing job of putting together a truly COMMUNITY Fes- tival. It was another example of why our little communities across the Rainy River District are so successful and import- ant to the overall fabric of living here. Congratulations to everyone.

One aspect of the RRWT that I find particularly positive, in fact outstanding is the Kid’s Fishing Tournament on Sat- urday. The sheer numbers of mini anglers is all the evidence we as communities need to emphasize the importance of strong community infrastructure services. We seniors are the past… As the Theme on the Hannam Park corner stone proclaims; ”Our Future marches forward on the feet of little children”… one fishing pole at a time!

RRWT, thank you to every volunteer. You are all heroes.

Sincerely

Jack Elliott