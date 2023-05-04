Rose Bowl awarded

Adrianna McCoy was presented with the prestigious Rose Bowl Award, at the Festival Highlights concert, May 2. The award is presented to the most outstanding individual vocalist from the Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts, which took place across multiple days and venues across last month. McCoy was the finale at the talent-packed Highlight Concert, performing Only Love from The Scarlet Pimpernel. McCoy has spent a lot of time on stage lately – she also played Karen Smith in last week’s FFHS production of Mean Girls. For her work in the Festival, she was recommended to the Manitoba provincials along with peers Madison Anderson, Alexis Latter and Piper Lidkea. Ziporah Marx was recommended to Manitoba for the Instrumental category, Cassandra Armstrong for the Drama division and Julia Dykstra for the Piano category. For a full list of winners, and highlight photos, check out next week’s Fort Frances Times.