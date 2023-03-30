Rock ‘n’ Roll

Jackson Marchant (left) and Shae Sinclair sweep a rock at the Fort Frances Curling Club’s Junior Curling Camp last weekend as Ontario Curling Council Education Manager Andrea Ronnebeck watches on. Around 30 young curlers were out at the Club last weekend learning more about the ‘roaring’ game, both on and off the ice. A special guest instructor at the camp was Team Northern Ontario Lead Colin Hodgson. Organizers Charlotte Bazylewski and Kim Beaudry hope that this was the first year of a new annual camp held at the Fort Frances Curling club.